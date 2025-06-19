The Dubois County Democratic Party will hold its next public agenda meeting on Tuesday, June 24, at St. Benedict’s Brew Works in Jasper. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 126 Jackson Street and is open to the public.

This month’s featured guest is Tamara Humbert, Director of Dubois County Emergency Management. Humbert will give an overview of the department’s responsibilities and offer insights into local emergency preparedness and response efforts. Attendees will have the chance to engage in a Q&A session on topics ranging from severe weather response to ways the community can support emergency operations.

In addition to the guest presentation, the meeting will include organizational updates and discussions on upcoming community events and initiatives.

The Dubois County Democratic Party emphasizes civic engagement and encourages residents to attend, share input, and learn more about local public service efforts.