A misleading notification circulating on Facebook has prompted a warning from the Town of Shoals, which says the message is part of an online scam. The post in question, claiming to be associated with a PFAS Water Contamination Lawsuit, suggests that the town’s water supply may contain toxic chemicals linked to serious health concerns.

Similar messages have reportedly targeted nearby communities such as Birdseye, Schnellville, and Celestine. However, after investigating the claim, Shoals officials consulted with their licensed water treatment operator and confirmed that there is no indication of contamination and no legitimate basis for the warning.

Authorities believe the post is designed to attract clicks or gather personal information through phishing tactics. Residents are being urged not to interact with the post, click on any links, or share any personal details.

The Town of Shoals emphasized the importance of verifying information through official sources and encouraged the public to remain cautious when encountering unsolicited messages online.