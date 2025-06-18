Community Development and Planning Director Josh Gunselman began the Jasper City Council meeting on Wednesday evening with his department presentation, discussing the Boards they oversee, and many other statistics from their 2024 performance year. The Board of Zoning Appeals had 68 petitions in 2024, with their current year-to-date total being 24 for 2025. The Jasper Planning Commission conducted 2 rezones, and 12 replats in 2024, one of those being the replating of the Northridge Estates Development. 55 new residential homes were created within city-limits in 2024. And the Jasper Social District was established in 2024, with businesses stating that they are seeing patrons use the Social District as intended, with hopes for the businesses to utilize it further in the coming months and years.

Gunselman also spoke on the Jasper Downtown Courthouse Revitalization Project Phase 2, stating that completion is expected by the start of Strassenfest (July 31st- August 1st, 2025).

Jasper’s Community Development and Planning Department is utilizing 2025 as their year to progress the City of Jasper Comprehensive Plan, sharing with the City Council their continued efforts to reach out to other development and planning firms on updating the plans for future guidance.

The ordinance to add stop signs on Mill Street at the 4th Street intersection, next to Jasper Arts, and to Main Street headed South of the Downtown Square on 5th and 7th Streets was approved by the Council, making vehicles come to a stop for potential pedestrians at designated intersections. The Main Street stop signs were always planned with the original Downtown Revitalization Phase 1 Project construction, but were overlooked in the final stages of the project. This topic will come back for a second reading in the July Council meeting.

The ordinance to allow the Jasper Gas Department to loan over $1.5 million dollars to the Jasper Water Department for projects such as the Skyline Subdivision Primary Project, and the 13th Street Water Line was passed by the Council, stating the repayment process to be complete in a five-year timeline, by July 31st, 2030. This topic will come back for a second reading in the July Council meeting also.

The sale of two lots from Camp Carnes, located at 1920 E Jasper Dubois Road in Jasper, was passed and adopted by the Council. The City of Jasper will advertise the two available lots for sale in the local print media, sharing that Lot 1 includes a home with 2 acres of property listed for $98,200, (the property value is below average due to the lack of a septic system on the property – but one can be installed) and Lot 3 includes 27 acres of undeveloped land, and has been valued at $125,400.

Gas Contractor Licenses were approved for Ray Stratton Pate of Precision Mechanical, and Matt Byers of Huntingburg Machine Works.

The nomination and vote of a Jasper Community Arts Commission Board Member was postponed to their July 2025 meeting.

And the Jasper City Council accepted the donations of $560.00 for the Jasper Parks & Recreation Department, and $12,869.00 for Jasper Arts Department for the month of May.