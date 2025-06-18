In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Kathy Bachman, with the Dubois County Museum, to discuss the wide array of exhibits in the museum, the newly installed sights and sounds of the exhibits, the upcoming reservation deadline for Tea with Teddy and Me, and why planning a trip to the Museum is the perfect way stay cool against the summertime heat!

For membership information or to plan your trip to the Dubois County Museum, visit their website: https://duboiscountymuseum.org/

https://youtu.be/gXZlrKd2MwY