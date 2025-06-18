Latest News

More Stop Signs in Development for Downtown Jasper + Downtown Revitalization Phase 2 Completion Updates Spring into Summer Wine Market at Jasper Parklands to be Held June 21st DCH Auxiliary Awards Scholarship, Presents Memorial Check at June Luncheon Spencer County Gears Up for Exciting 2025 4-H Fair Cases of Bobcat Fever in Indiana Cats Prompt Warning to Pet Owners

In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Kathy Bachman, with the Dubois County Museum, to discuss the wide array of exhibits in the museum, the newly installed sights and sounds of the exhibits, the upcoming reservation deadline for Tea with Teddy and Me, and why planning a trip to the Museum is the perfect way stay cool against the summertime heat!

For membership information or to plan your trip to the Dubois County Museum, visit their website: https://duboiscountymuseum.org/

