With July 4th quickly approaching, the U.S. Postal Service is reminding customers that while fireworks are a fun way to celebrate Independence Day, they are strictly prohibited in the mail system.

Fireworks of all kinds, including sparklers, firecrackers, bottle rockets and Roman candles, are considered hazardous materials and are banned from all air and ground transportation through USPS because they pose a threat to safety.

To keep employees and facilities safe, the Postal Service uses a range of tools, including technology and inspection protocols, to detect nonmailable items. Individuals caught mailing fireworks may face civil penalties, criminal charges, and other consequences. Last year, the Postal Inspection Service opened 1,700 investigations regarding customer attempts to send hazardous materials through the mail, including fireworks and other explosives.

To help ensure a safe and celebratory holiday, the Postal Service encourages customers to review the list of hazardous and restricted items before shipping any package. A full list is available in Publication 52 – Hazardous, Restricted, and Perishable Mail .