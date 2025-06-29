Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff’s Office

Residents may notice a new look among Perry County law enforcement officers.

On Monday evening, off-duty officers from the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Tell City Police Department, and Cannelton Police Department gathered to show their support for Deputy Reece Hendershot’s wife, Meredith, who is battling Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Many officers shaved their heads in solidarity as Meredith continues her treatments. The Hendershot family is receiving strong support, prayers, and love from the law enforcement community.

Photo Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff’s Office
On By Joey Rehl

