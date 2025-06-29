With the 2025 Ferdinand Heimatfest finished, the Heimatfest Committee is thanking all the volunteers, sponsors, groups, organizations, and guests, who helped make this year’s fest a success.

It was stated the public’s support helps to accomplish their mission of “Enabling Ferdinand to Prosper by Helping Dubois County Grow”, and that in the coming weeks they will announce how proceeds will be used to benefit the community.

The Heimatfest Committee will soon look toward the 2026 Fest and is always open to ideas and looking for volunteers to help throughout the year.

If you, or anyone you know, is interested in helping plan, sponsor or host an event, or just have an idea in general, feel free to reach out to a committee member on Facebook (Ferdinand Heimatfest); or on their website at ferdinandheimatfest.com.