The Ferdinand Fire Department and Auxiliary took first place in the fire truck pull at the Celestine Street Fest on Saturday, June 28. The annual festival, is known for bringing the community together with live music, great food, games, and fellowship. This year’s event featured a performance by Dirty Deeds U.S.A., an AC/DC tribute band, along with a car show, 5K run, kickball tournament, kids activities, and much much more. To see more details and event winners from the 2025 Celestine Street Fest visit their Facebook page.