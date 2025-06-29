As Independence Day celebrations approach, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is urging caution with fireworks to prevent tragedies. In 2024, there were 11 reported fireworks-related deaths, most linked to misuse or device malfunctions. An estimated 14,700 people were injured last year, marking a sharp increase of about 38% in deaths and 52% in injuries compared to 2023.

Fireworks remain a significant hazard each July 4th, with an average of 240 people going to the emergency room daily during the holiday period. In 2020, there were 15,600 ER visits and 18 deaths reported from fireworks incidents. Children under five account for over half of all injuries, and sparklers alone were responsible for an estimated 1,700 injuries in 2024. Sparklers can burn between 1,200 and 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit – hot enough to melt some metals.

Adults aged 25 to 44 experienced the largest share of injuries last year at 32%, followed by those aged 15 to 24 at 24%. Hands and fingers were the most frequently injured body parts, making up 36% of injuries, while 22% affected the head, face, and ears. Burns were the most common injury type, accounting for 37% of emergency room visits.

Fireworks cause over 19,500 fires each year nationwide, and sparklers alone account for 31% of firework-related injuries, followed by firecrackers at 11%. Officials emphasize leaving fireworks displays to professionals, but if using consumer fireworks, safety steps are critical:

Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks, including sparklers.

Never use fireworks while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Light fireworks one at a time and move away quickly.

Keep a bucket of water or garden hose nearby in case of fire or mishap.

Never attempt to re-light or pick up fireworks that did not fully ignite.

Ensure fireworks are legal in your area and only purchase those labeled for consumer use.

Follow all instructions and warnings on the packaging.

Authorities also urge residents to be mindful of neighbors, including veterans, the elderly, families with young children, and pets, who may be sensitive to loud noises during festivities.

For more firework safety information, visit www.cpsc.gov/fireworks.