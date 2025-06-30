Taylor Blackgrove has been crowned Miss Dubois County 2025. Along with the top title, she also earned Miss Photogenic and Miss Congeniality honors. Laurian Gayso was named First Runner-Up, while Lexi Fuhrman and Brooke Buening were recognized as members of the Queen’s Court.

In the Teen Miss Dubois County division, Kinley Schnell took home the top title. Alexis Eckert was named First Runner-Up, and Ava Verkamp received Second Runner-Up honors.

18 WJTS-TV will record and produce full coverage of the event, with broadcasts scheduled for Thursday, July 3, at 8:00 p.m. EST (7:00 p.m. CST) and Saturday, July 5, at 2:30 p.m. EST (1:30 p.m. CST). The complete program will also be available for online viewing on the 18 WJTS YouTube channel starting Thursday evening at 8:00 p.m. EST. The recorded program is expected to run approximately one to two hours and will showcase the participants and festivities of this annual celebration of Dubois County’s 4-H tradition.