A Washington woman has died after a two-vehicle crash in Daviess County early Tuesday morning.

According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called just before 5 a.m. to the intersection of U.S. Highway 50 Bypass and County Road 150 South, known locally as Sunnyside Road.

Authorities say 64-year-old Judy Farren was driving one of the vehicles involved. She and the other driver were both taken to Daviess Community Hospital. Farren later died from her injuries, while the second driver suffered only minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate the cause of the crash.