Indiana State Police arrested a French Lick man Friday after an investigation into allegations of child molestation. Detectives began the criminal investigation in April 2025 after receiving information that 40-year-old Scotty Settles had allegedly molested a child.

Detective Tyler Matthew conducted the investigation and submitted his findings to the Orange County Prosecutor’s Office. Following a review, prosecutors filed charges and an arrest warrant was issued on June 27.

Settles was arrested without incident at his residence around 12:05 p.m. Friday. He is being held at the Orange County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Settles faces two Level 1 felony counts of child molesting, categorized as statutory rape under Indiana law.