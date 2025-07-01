Hub19 has appointed Dana Kunz as its new Dubois County Director of Workforce Readiness. In this newly created position, Kunz will lead programs aimed at giving high school students hands-on industry experience, industry-recognized credentials, and direct entry into high-demand careers.

Kunz brings over 20 years of experience in student career development to the role. As a business teacher and career counselor for Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools, she helped students align their strengths with future career pathways and coordinated major county-wide events such as Career Cruise and Senior Decision Day to connect students with real-world opportunities.

In her new role, Kunz will work closely with local employers, education leaders, and civic organizations to pilot and expand career pathways programs and strengthen the county’s talent pipeline.

Hub19 is a regional initiative uniting the four Dubois County school corporations, local industry partners, the Patoka Valley CTE Cooperative, and Vincennes University Jasper to co-design career pathways that align with industry needs and prepare students for success in the evolving economy.

For more information about Hub19, visit www.hub19.org.