The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) has announced grant funding for recycling and household hazardous waste (HHW) collection and disposal from the agency’s Community Recycling Grant Program (CRGP).

Indiana counties, municipalities, solid waste management districts, universities, schools, and nonprofit organizations are eligible to submit a CRGP application requesting $1,000–$100,000 in funding.

Eligible projects should focus on education and promotion of recycling, processing of recyclable materials, waste reduction, HHW, or organics management, and applicants must demonstrate a direct or indirect increase in waste diversion because of the project.

The CRGP is accepting applications from July 1st through August 8th, 2025.

Additional information is available online at on.IN.gov/crgp. Potential applicants can call 800-451-6027 or email crgp@idem.IN.gov for assistance.

Final funding determinations will be made in late December 2025.