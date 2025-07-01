The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced alternating lane closures for U.S. 41 in Vanderburgh and Gibson Counties.

Beginning on or around Tuesday, July 8, crews will begin alternating lane closures along U.S. 41 between Evansville and Princeton. These lane closures will occur between State Road 57 near Evansville and County Road 300 South near Princeton.

These alternating lane closures will allow drainage ditch maintenance operations along various locations on U.S. 41. Lane closures will occur where work is being performed. Work is expected to take a month to complete, depending on the weather.

Lane closures will occur in both north and southbound lanes of travel. One lane of traffic will remain open in work zones. INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert in work zones.