Locking Arm for Suicide Awareness is set to host its annual 2025 benefit event, on Saturday, September 13th, from 4 to 6 PM, at Venue 1408 in Huntingburg.

Doors will open for this night of fun, inspiration, and remembrance, at 3 PM, and will feature door prizes, memory table, a dessert/grazing table and cash bar, and speaker Leslie Weirich.

Fort Wayne native Leslie Weirich has spoken throughout the nation on the topics of suicide awareness, young men’s mental health, and military suicide, as well as authored her own book “The Gifts of Grief” in 2024.

Tickets cost $20 for adults, $150 for a table seating 8, and kids 14 and under enter free.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: lockingarmsforsuicide.myevent.com.