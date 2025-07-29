The Dubois Strong 2025 Golf Scramble is set to take place Tuesday, September 30th, at Sultan’s Run Golf Course, with a shotgun start scheduled for 9 AM.

There are multiple entry pricing options with various benefits, including:

Bogey – $500 One golf team (made of four individuals) and lunch



Par – $750 One golf team (made of four individuals) and lunch A promo item provided by you placed into gift bags



Birdie – $1000 One golf team (made of four individuals) and lunch A promo item provided by you placed into gift bags A hole sponsorship



Eagle – $1800 Two golf teams (made of four individuals each) and lunch A promo item provided by you placed into gift bags A hole sponsorship Your logo on golf carts and lunch table



There are also multiple sponsorship levels including:

Closest to the pin sponsor – $1500 Sole sponsorship of one par 3 hole All Bogey entry benefits



Hole-in-one sponsor – $1500 Sole sponsorship of one par 3 hole All Bogey entry benefits



19th hole sponsor – $1500 Sponsorship of 19th hole All Bogey entry benefits



Presenting sponsor – $3000 Sponsor of the event All Eagle entry benefits



For more information, to register, or sponsor visit: duboisstrong.com/dsedc-golf-scramble.