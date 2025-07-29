Latest News

The Dubois Strong 2025 Golf Scramble is set to take place Tuesday, September 30th, at Sultan’s Run Golf Course, with a shotgun start scheduled for 9 AM.

There are multiple entry pricing options with various benefits, including:

  • Bogey – $500
    • One golf team (made of four individuals) and lunch
  • Par – $750
    • One golf team (made of four individuals) and lunch
    • A promo item provided by you placed into gift bags
  • Birdie – $1000
    • One golf team (made of four individuals) and lunch
    • A promo item provided by you placed into gift bags
    • A hole sponsorship
  • Eagle – $1800
    • Two golf teams (made of four individuals each) and lunch
    • A promo item provided by you placed into gift bags
    • A hole sponsorship
    • Your logo on golf carts and lunch table

There are also multiple sponsorship levels including:

  • Closest to the pin sponsor – $1500
    • Sole sponsorship of one par 3 hole
    • All Bogey entry benefits
  • Hole-in-one sponsor – $1500
    • Sole sponsorship of one par 3 hole
    • All Bogey entry benefits
  • 19th hole sponsor – $1500
    • Sponsorship of 19th hole
    • All Bogey entry benefits
  • Presenting sponsor – $3000
    • Sponsor of the event
    • All Eagle entry benefits

For more information, to register, or sponsor visit: duboisstrong.com/dsedc-golf-scramble.

