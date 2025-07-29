The Dubois Strong 2025 Golf Scramble is set to take place Tuesday, September 30th, at Sultan’s Run Golf Course, with a shotgun start scheduled for 9 AM.
There are multiple entry pricing options with various benefits, including:
- Bogey – $500
- One golf team (made of four individuals) and lunch
- Par – $750
- One golf team (made of four individuals) and lunch
- A promo item provided by you placed into gift bags
- Birdie – $1000
- One golf team (made of four individuals) and lunch
- A promo item provided by you placed into gift bags
- A hole sponsorship
- Eagle – $1800
- Two golf teams (made of four individuals each) and lunch
- A promo item provided by you placed into gift bags
- A hole sponsorship
- Your logo on golf carts and lunch table
There are also multiple sponsorship levels including:
- Closest to the pin sponsor – $1500
- Sole sponsorship of one par 3 hole
- All Bogey entry benefits
- Hole-in-one sponsor – $1500
- Sole sponsorship of one par 3 hole
- All Bogey entry benefits
- 19th hole sponsor – $1500
- Sponsorship of 19th hole
- All Bogey entry benefits
- Presenting sponsor – $3000
- Sponsor of the event
- All Eagle entry benefits
For more information, to register, or sponsor visit: duboisstrong.com/dsedc-golf-scramble.
