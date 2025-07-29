The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 145 in Perry County.

Beginning on or around Monday, August 4, crews will close State Road 145 near Bristow. This closure will occur over Theis Creek.

This closure will allow for a bridge rehabilitation project. This project is expected to last through the beginning of December, depending on the weather.

The official detour for this project is State Road 62 to State Road 37. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.