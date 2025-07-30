Richard Lee Hile, 71, of Dale, passed away on Monday, July 28, 2025, at 5:04 p.m. at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

He was born on January 14, 1954, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to the late Ernest Eugene and Juanita June (Medcalf) Hile. On July 28, 1978, he married Sheila Faye Mueller at the Dale United Methodist Church.

Rick was a proud 1972 graduate of Dale High School, where he excelled in sports, particularly Track & Field, and served as the varsity quarterback for the Dale Golden Aces throughout his high school years. He was a third-generation coal miner, employed at the Peabody Coal Company Lynnville Mine. Additionally, Rick was a dedicated member of the United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) for 50 years and the A.B.A.T.E. for 15 years.

In recognition of his service to the community, Rick was honored with the key to the Town of Dale after serving as a board member for 12 years. He had a lifelong passion for motorcycles, often building, maintaining, and riding them with family and friends. Rick was also known for his green thumb—anything he planted flourished. His devotion to his family was unwavering, and he was always ready to lend a helping hand. He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Sheila Hile of Dale; two children, Brandon (Brenda) Hile of Dale and Shannon (John) Bender of Gentryville; three siblings, Mike (Marsha) Hile of Ireland, Dave (Fran) Hile of Overland Park, Kansas and Gregg (Shirley) Hile of Tell City; five grandchildren, Bryson Brady, Brie Hile, Shawn & Sarah Bender and Enzo Anthony Bender; and by one great-grandchild.

Funeral services for Richard Lee Hile will be held at 1:00 p.m., C.D.T., Saturday, August 2, 2025, at Rainey Funeral Home in Dale. Burial will follow at Dale Cemetery. Pastor Steve Beck will officiate the service.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, prior to the service at the funeral home.The family would like to invite family and friends to the Dale Community Center for a meal immediately following the burial. Condolences may be shared online at: www.raineyfuneralhome.com