An Indiana State Police investigation into a hit and run crash has resulted in Boonville City Mayor, 71-year-old, Charles Wyatt, of Boonville, being summoned to court for leaving the scene of an accident.

The alleged incident occurred on May 14th at approximately 10:43 PM at the VFW in Boonville, where he backed his city owned 2016 Ford F150 truck out of a parking spot and struck another vehicle.

After colliding into the other vehicle, Mayor Wyatt reportedly left the scene without contacting the other driver or police.

At the time of the crash, the other driver was still inside his vehicle and was able to obtain a license plate number and provide police with a vehicle description.

Police later went to Mayor Wyatt’s residence in Boonville and located the Ford F150 truck, which had visible damage. Police attempted to contact someone at the residence, but no one answered the door.

The Warrick County Prosecutor’s Office turned the case over to a special prosecutor in Knox County. After reviewing the case, a criminal charge of leaving the scene of a crash was filed against Boonville Mayor Charles Wyatt.

A summons to appear in court will be issued but a court date has not been issued at this time.