The Dubois County Solid Waste District’s annual Agriculture Recycling Day is coming up on Wednesday, August 6th from 8 AM till 12PM.

Dubois County farmers and land managers are invited to bring their empty, triple rinsed pesticide containers with lids off to be recycled. The District encourages farmers and land managers to recycle again this year and welcomes additional businesses or agencies to participate.

The Solid Waste District notes bulk waste motor oil will not be accepted this year.

Farmers and land managers need to ensure the containers are clean, triple-rinsed, with lids off to be recycled. Participants may bring their jugs tied together with rope or twine for ease of transferring, but in most cases twine will need be removed once transferred however.

The event takes place at the District’s Process Center, located at 1103 South 350 West, just outside of Jasper. This event is during regular public hours, so items that are accepted on a daily basis will be accepted as well.

Farmers and land managers can call the office at 812-482-7865, email swmd@duboiscountyin.org or check out their Facebook page for additional information on the event.