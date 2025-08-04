Daviess Community Hospital will relocate its ultrasound department to a newly renovated space near the Cardiopulmonary Department, with the new location opening to patients on Tuesday, August 5th. The move makes it easier for patients to access ultrasound imaging in a modern and comfortable environment.

The new ultrasound suite is located a short walk from the main entrance, down the main hallway, right after Admitting, and a few doors down on the right, featuring new paint and flooring and a bright, welcoming atmosphere. The move is part of the hospital’s commitment to enhancing the patient experience.

The ultrasound department’s new location and upgrades align with other recent investments in the Imaging Department, including the installation of a Magnetom Altea 1.5T MRI. The new MRI offers faster scan times, improved image quality and increased patient comfort. Features include a wide-bore design to reduce claustrophobia, quiet scanning technology and the ability to accommodate patients up to 550 pounds.

In addition, the hospital recently completed a $1.7 million renovation of the Radiology Department, which included a modernized reception and waiting area, upgraded dressing rooms for comfort and a streamlined workflow to improve patient flow, privacy and efficiency.