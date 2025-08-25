In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Jenna Bieker Jones and Jim McFaul from Dubois County Advocacy For Recovery & Prevention Council (ARC), to discuss what the mission of DC ARC is, and the upcoming 8th Annual Overdose Awareness Candlelight Vigil being held at the Jasper Outdoor REC on Thursday, August 28th, 2025 from 7:00PM – 8:30PM EST.

You can find more information on the Overdose Awareness Candlelight Vigil on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/duboiscountyARC

https://youtu.be/WYR2PY6Im9Y