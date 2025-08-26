Auditions have been announced for Actors Community Theatre’s upcoming production of Dracula: The Radio Play.

Tryouts will be held on Tuesday, September 9, and Wednesday, September 10, 2025, beginning at 6:30 p.m. each evening at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center Black Box Theatre in Jasper. Each session will last about two hours.

The play, adapted by Philip Grecian from Bram Stoker’s classic novel, reimagines Dracula in the style of a 1930s radio drama, featuring minimal staging and a focus on dramatic voice work. Set in 1888, the story follows Jonathan Harker’s fateful journey to Transylvania, the sinister influence of Count Dracula, and the desperate struggle of Mina, Lucy, Dr. Seward, and Professor Van Helsing as they uncover the truth behind a growing terror.

Those auditioning are asked to enter through door #11 by the loading dock. Because of the mature themes, auditions are open to ages 16 and up. Participants should be prepared for cold readings from the script and may be asked to read multiple roles in multiple scenes. Attendance on only one audition night is required, but staying the full two hours is recommended.

Rehearsals begin the week of September 15, with performances scheduled through October 12. Anyone auditioning should bring a list of schedule conflicts within that time frame.

More details are available at actorscommunitytheatre.com