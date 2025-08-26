Reo Water has issued a boil advisory for residents of Richland and Hatfield in Spencer County following a water main break at the treatment plant on Monday.

Officials reported that the break affected both towns, and while repairs are underway, customers are being asked to boil all water for at least 10 minutes before drinking or cooking. The precautionary measure will remain in place until further notice.

Reo Water will notify residents once the advisory has been lifted.