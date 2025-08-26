Latest News

The Dubois County Advocacy for Recovery and Prevention Council will host its 8th Annual Candlelight Vigil on Thursday, August 28, at the Jasper Outdoor Recreation facility. The event runs from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m.

The evening is dedicated to honoring those affected by addiction and remembering lives lost to overdose. Activities include access to local resources, guest speakers, a live butterfly release, and a candlelight ceremony. Community members are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs, and remembrance photos of loved ones.

The vigil will take place rain or shine, offering a space for reflection, support, and raising awareness about the impact of addiction.

On By Joey Rehl

