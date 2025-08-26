The Dubois County Advocacy for Recovery and Prevention Council will host its 8th Annual Candlelight Vigil on Thursday, August 28, at the Jasper Outdoor Recreation facility. The event runs from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m.

The evening is dedicated to honoring those affected by addiction and remembering lives lost to overdose. Activities include access to local resources, guest speakers, a live butterfly release, and a candlelight ceremony. Community members are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs, and remembrance photos of loved ones.

The vigil will take place rain or shine, offering a space for reflection, support, and raising awareness about the impact of addiction.