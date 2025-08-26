The Daviess County Rural Water System, Inc. has issued a boil water advisory for certain customers following an interruption in service.

The affected area includes residents at the intersection of 400 North and 975 East, extending south to 350 North. The advisory also covers 350 North east to 1200 East, including 1080 East and 325 North, as well as 1200 East north of 350 North, continuing to the causeway on 1200 East, and both the east and south end lines of 350 North.

Officials recommend that all cooking and drinking water be brought to a complete boil for at least five minutes before use. Customers should continue boiling water until further notice from the Daviess County Rural Water.