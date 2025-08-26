Daviess Community Hospital’s annual Oncology Cookout brought the community together in a powerful show of generosity on Wednesday, Aug. 13, raising $2,183 to benefit the DCH Oncology Patient Assistance Fund. An estimated 170 attendees enjoyed a classic summer lunch while helping remove financial barriers for patients in active treatment.

“This event absolutely blew me away,” said Sharon Mead, RN, OCN, ONN-CG, oncology nurse navigator at DCH. “On the hard days, support like this reminds our team—and our patients—that they are not alone. Every gift helps a neighbor get to treatment, keep food on the table, or afford essential medications. It does my heart good.”

The cookout’s success was made possible through many acts of service and sponsorship. The DCH Auxiliary donated desserts, condiments, and volunteer time. Mark Brochin (Auxiliary volunteer) and Bill Devine handled grilling duties. The Washington Police Department donated the use of a grill and coordinated delivery and pickup. Angie Steiner with the DCH Foundation provided canopy shade for the grillers. Thrivent supplied volunteer T-shirts and a gift card to purchase supplies, and Walmart contributed a gift card as well. Knepp’s Country Café donated a portion of the potato salad, and The Produce Patch donated tomatoes and onions. Medxcel—with special thanks to Rick Baxter—assisted with setup. Food Service Director Rebecca Vest, CDM, CFPP, and the Dietary Services team helped host the event in the cafeteria. Oncology nurse Susan Marchino, RN, donated buns.

“Our hospital family and community partners showed up with sleeves rolled and hearts open,” Mead said. “From the Auxiliary and dietary team to local businesses and every person who donated—even a few dollars—thank you. Together, you made a real difference for patients who are fighting cancer right now.”

The Oncology Patient Assistance Fund supports needs such as transportation, lodging, medications, and nutrition for DCH patients in treatment.