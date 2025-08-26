A Dubois County judge has ruled that the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) and its contractors have the legal right to enter certain private properties to complete surveys for the Mid-States Corridor project.

The court determined that Indiana law grants INDOT authority to enter land for surveys after providing advance notice, which was given to property owners before work was scheduled. The ruling noted that refusals to allow access have delayed progress, increased costs for taxpayers, and created safety concerns for survey crews.

The decision permanently authorizes INDOT to carry out environmental, archaeological, and engineering surveys on properties within or adjacent to the project route. Property owners are prohibited from interfering with survey work, and violations of the order may result in fines, legal fees, or other penalties. Local and state law enforcement may assist INDOT if necessary to ensure survey teams can safely perform their work.

The Mid-States Corridor project, approved by the Federal Highway Administration in 2023, aims to improve travel and support long-term economic growth in southern Indiana. Before construction begins, surveys are required to document wetlands, streams, wildlife habitats, archaeological resources, and property features. These studies help guide road design while reducing impacts on nearby communities and the environment.

The courts decision can be read here.