Jasper Arts is celebrating a major milestone with its 50th Anniversary fundraiser, set for Friday, October 24, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center in Jasper. The evening promises art, food, music, and community in honor of Jasper Arts’ Golden Anniversary.

Proceeds from the event will support Jasper Arts’ community education initiatives, artful ventures, and programming. Guests can purchase tickets for $50 per person, which includes early access to purchase artwork from ten Beehive ’25 arts market vendors. Attendees will also enjoy appetizers and food stations provided by Carodella’s Catering/Oink, Incorporated, led by owner and chef Tim Flick.

The fundraiser will also feature a silent auction with donated art from Beehive ’25 artists, a cash bar with beer and wine, and live music from the popular local band, Studebakers. The evening will be hosted indoors at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center, offering a climate-controlled and welcoming environment for the celebration.

Tickets and donation opportunities are available online at www.jasperarts.org/fundraiser