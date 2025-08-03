Governor Mike Braun announced a series of partnership agreements with federal immigration authorities to assist in deporting individuals unlawfully in the United States. The agencies announcing new cooperation agreements are the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, Indiana State Police, Indiana Department of Correction, and Indiana National Guard.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security has approved a 287(g) agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).



The 287(g) program authorizes ICE to enhance collaboration with state and local law enforcement partners to protect the homeland through the arrest and removal of aliens who undermine the safety of the nation’s communities and the integrity of U.S. immigration laws.



This agreement is under a ‘Task Force’ model, authorizing designated Indiana Department of Homeland Security officers to perform immigration enforcement functions such as arrests, issuing detainers, taking and maintaining custody, and operating as a joint task force with ICE.



The Indiana State Police have entered into a similar agreement to assist and collaborate with federal immigration authorities in their work.



The Indiana Department of Correction has signed a Warrant Service Officer memorandum of agreement, authorizing designated Indiana DOC personnel to assist with immigration enforcement duties in jails and correctional facilities.



The Indiana Department of Correction has also started an agreement with federal immigration enforcement to identify and deport removable aliens who have been arrested for a crime and booked into Indiana correctional facilities.



The Indiana Department of Correction is working with ICE to make available up to 1,000 beds at Miami Correctional Facility.



Governor Braun is also anticipating further partnership between the Indiana National Guard and federal immigration authorities. As previously announced, Camp Atterbury will be available for temporary use by the Department of Homeland Security to house illegal aliens subject to deportation, with safety in mind for staff, detainees, and surrounding communities. This mission will not interfere with the Indiana National Guard’s ability to respond or their training readiness.