Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) was recently announced as a recipient of Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) funding awarded through the Indiana Uplands READI Steering Committee, Regional Opportunity Initiatives (ROI), and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC).

A $500,000 READI 2.0 allocation has been committed to support DCH’s Healing Horizons project, a transformative initiative to expand the hospital’s Emergency Department and upgrade Radiology Services with advanced diagnostic technology and patient-centered design. In addition to READI funding, Daviess County, Daviess Community Hospital, and the Daviess Community Hospital Foundation are investing more than $5 million in this phase of the Healing Horizons project.

Leading the project is a renovation of the Radiology Department, which has significantly enhanced patient flow, privacy, and efficiency. Key improvements include:

A modernized reception and waiting area to streamline check-in

New dressing rooms and a patient restroom to increase comfort and privacy

An expanded technologist work area to improve clinical workflow

A new MRI suite featuring the Magnetom Altea 1.5T MRI, offering faster scan times, improved image quality, and a more comfortable patient experience

Alongside the Radiology enhancements, DCH recently completed a two-phase expansion of its Emergency Department. The second phase of renovations, completed in December 2024, included:

Six additional emergency rooms

One additional trauma room

An expanded waiting room with an attached restroom and vending area

A new, distinct ambulance entrance, separate from the patient and visitor entrance

A specialized decontamination room

A consultation room

An EMS workroom

A security office located at the ER entrance

These additions build upon the first phase of the project, which began in January 2024 and included the renovation of eight emergency rooms, the construction of two trauma rooms, and the expansion of the nurses’ station.