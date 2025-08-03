U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) intent to purchase up to $230 million in fresh seafood, fruits, and vegetables from American farmers and producers to distribute to food banks and nutrition assistance programs across the country.

These purchases are being made through Section 32 of the Agriculture Act of 1935 and will assist producers and communities in need. Fiscal year to date, USDA has provided more than $924 million in purchases, all which benefit the charitable feeding network.

On an ongoing basis, the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) purchases a variety of domestically produced and processed agricultural products as authorized by Section 32 of the Agriculture Act of 1935. These “USDA Foods” are provided to USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) nutrition assistance programs, including food banks that operate The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), and are a vital component of the nation’s food safety net.

USDA AMS will purchase $230 million of the following commodities: