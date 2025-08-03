On Thursday, July 31, 2025, at approximately 9:37 p.m., Gibson County deputies conducted a traffic stop on a Silver 2019 Buick Enclave for failing to maintain their lane of travel near the roundabout on Brumfield Avenue in Princeton.

Upon stopping the vehicle the driver was identified as 46-year-old, Adam Bartley, of Princeton, and while speaking to him, law enforcement noticed multiple clues that Bartley may be under the influence of an unknown intoxicant, and illegal drugs may be in the vehicle.

Deputies began a roadside drug investigation and at its conclusion, Bartley was taken into custody and transported to the Gibson County Detention Center.

Bartley is facing charges of Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated.