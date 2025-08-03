Latest News

The Paoli Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile.

17-year-old, Necia Marie last contacted her parents on Thursday, July 31, 2025, stating she was going to the park. That was the last time the family heard from her.

She left in her parents’ vehicle, which was later located in Clinton County. Her family believes she may be headed to Frankfort, possibly to visit a friend.

Anyone with information regarding Necia Marie’s whereabouts is urged to contact law enforcement immediately.

On By Celia Neukam

