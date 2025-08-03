Lois Jean Thibault, age 83, of Huntingburg, formerly of Dale, passed away on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at Hosparus Health Inpatient Care Center in Louisville.

Jean was born on April 4, 1942, in Boonville, to Eugene Camp and Lois Daughtery. She was united in marriage to Don Thibault. She had a deep love for reading, dining out, and cherishing time with her family.As one of eighteen children, she valued the importance of close family bonds throughout her life.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Don Thibault; and her companion, Richard Schum.

She is survived by two daughters, Traci Taylor (Tony) of Huntingburg and Donna Bushers (Mark) of Bowling Green; six grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren with one on the way and three great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Lois Jean Thibault will be held at 1:00 p.m., C.D.T., on Monday, August 4, 2025, at Rainey Funeral Home in Dale. Burial will follow at Dale Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., on Monday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared online at: www.raineyfuneralhome.com