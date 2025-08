Kurt Gutgsell hears from Head Coach of IU Football, Curt Cignetti, about the pre-season preparations, the expectations he has from his team going into Year 2 of his leadership, and how he hopes to perform in the 2025 Big 10 Conference Season.

Produced by Kurt Gutgsell.

Footage courtesy of Indiana University Athletics.

https://youtu.be/p0M3O-GRAG8