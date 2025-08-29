The City of Huntingburg is reminding residents not to place grass clippings or leaves along curb lines and streets at this time. Officials note that as leaves begin to fall, storm inlets can easily become blocked if covered, leading to potential flooding issues.

Residents are encouraged to monitor the City’s Facebook page and local news outlets for an official announcement regarding leaf pickup later in the fall.

For additional information, residents may contact Huntingburg City Hall at (812) 683-2211.