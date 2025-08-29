The Indiana Department of Health has confirmed that mosquito samples collected in Warrick County have tested positive for West Nile virus.

The Warrick County Health Department is urging residents to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites, which can spread not only West Nile virus but also other mosquito-borne illnesses such as Eastern equine encephalitis and La Crosse virus.

As part of prevention efforts, the Health Department is providing complimentary Mosquito Dunks to help control mosquito larvae. These are available at the department’s office, located at 107 West Locust Street, Suite 107, in Boonville.

Residents can also view the Indiana Mosquito-Borne Activity Dashboard online to stay updated and learn more about prevention measures.