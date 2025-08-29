The Property Rights Alliance will hold a community meeting on Thursday, September 4, at 7 p.m. at the Schnitzelbank Restaurant in Jasper.

Organizers are inviting all interested residents to attend as the group discusses its next steps in opposing the Mid-States Corridor project. The Alliance, based in Jasper, has been vocal in its efforts to stop the proposed roadway, citing concerns about property rights and community impacts.

Donations to support the organization’s efforts can be made to the Property Rights Alliance, Inc., PO Box 64, Jasper, Indiana 47547. Contributions are also accepted via Venmo and GoFundMe.