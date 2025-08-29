The Daviess County Health Department has confirmed that mosquito samples collected in the county have tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV). Three sample pools were found to be positive, according to the Indiana Department of Health (IDOH).

Health officials are urging residents to take precautions to reduce the risk of mosquito-borne illnesses, which in addition to West Nile virus can include Eastern equine encephalitis and La Crosse virus. The local health department is coordinating with other agencies to step up treatment efforts in affected areas.

Residents are encouraged to protect themselves by using EPA-approved insect repellents containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or similar ingredients. Wearing long sleeves and pants, especially during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active, is also recommended. Homeowners are advised to reduce mosquito breeding grounds by eliminating standing water in containers such as buckets, birdbaths, flowerpots, and trash cans.

Most people infected with West Nile virus do not experience symptoms, though some may develop mild flu-like illnesses including fever, body aches, or rash. In severe cases, the disease can impact the nervous system, potentially leading to paralysis or death. Older adults and those with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of severe illness.

More information and updates can be found on the Indiana Mosquito-Borne Activity Dashboard at in.gov.