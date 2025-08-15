The Indiana Department of Education has released updated federal eligibility guidelines for families seeking free or reduced-price meals or free milk through programs such as the National School Lunch Program, School Breakfast Program, Special Milk Program, and the Child and Adult Care Food Program. Eligibility is based on household size and income, with criteria available here and at participating school corporation offices and organizations. These resources are open for public review to ensure that families are aware of the assistance available for students and children in care programs.