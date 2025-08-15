Representatives from INDOT/Lochmueller provided the public with updates to the Mid-States Corridor Project, and the Tier 2 Study they are currently conducting. Afterwords, representatives that both support and oppose the Mid-States Corridor Project spoke to each side of this increasingly popular Southern Indiana debate.

This special meeting of the Jasper City Council, including full-length presentations from INDOT/Lochmueller, those in-support of the Mid-States Corridor Project, and those in-opposition of the Mid-States Corridor Project will be available to watch on our broadcast this coming Sunday afternoon, starting at approximately 1:00PM EST, and will be available on-demand starting at 8:00PM EST tonight.

You can find the link to that video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aK0cxiBGtkk

Produced by Kaitlyn Neukam.

https://youtu.be/cJ8lj6U4tp4