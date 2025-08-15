Latest News

Washington Man Arrested on Felony Drug and Forgery Charges Following Traffic Stop Ferdinand Road E Closed During Daytime Hours for Repairs Starting August 19th Van Buren Street in Huntingburg to Close August 18 for Sewer Repairs Memorial Hospital Foundation Announces Name Change to Memorial Medical Center Foundation Winning Number Drawn for 2025 Jasper Strassenfest Half Pot

Representatives from INDOT/Lochmueller provided the public with updates to the Mid-States Corridor Project, and the Tier 2 Study they are currently conducting. Afterwords, representatives that both support and oppose the Mid-States Corridor Project spoke to each side of this increasingly popular Southern Indiana debate.

This special meeting of the Jasper City Council, including full-length presentations from INDOT/Lochmueller, those in-support of the Mid-States Corridor Project, and those in-opposition of the Mid-States Corridor Project will be available to watch on our broadcast this coming Sunday afternoon, starting at approximately 1:00PM EST, and will be available on-demand starting at 8:00PM EST tonight.

You can find the link to that video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aK0cxiBGtkk

Produced by Kaitlyn Neukam.

https://youtu.be/cJ8lj6U4tp4

On By Kaitlyn Neukam

Related Post