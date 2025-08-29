The Jasper Public Library has announced its August 2025 list of events and activities being held.

Family Storytime – Tuesdays at 10am – Families are invited to weekly Storytime at the library. The event always enjoy has great books that go with the theme of the week, have crafts, activities, songs and more.

– Tuesdays from 10am-4pm Curiosity Café for Teens – Thursdays at 4pm – Teens will enjoy a variety of different activities each week including snacks, crafts, and games.

– Tuesday, September 2nd from 10:00 am to 11:30 am – Come and share your DNA stories of using these popular tests to enhance your genealogy studies. Learn about the options and get suggestions from others who have tested to see if this would be the right next step for your family history journey. JPL Evening Book Club – Tuesday, September 2nd from 6pm to 7pm – Join the discussion. Stop by the Library and check out a copy of this month’s book selection from Library staff. New members are always welcome.

– Wednesday, September 3rd from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm – This group will meet on the 1st Wednesday morning of each month to enjoy knitting, crocheting and other needlecrafts. Bring your needlecrafts and come share tips, hints, and conversation. Mad Scientist Craft Lab – Wednesday, September 3rd from 3:30 pm to 5:00 pm – Grab your goggles and get ready for some wildly creative experiments! In this hands-on lab, you’ll try your hand at splatter paint, fizzy art, and slime making.

– Saturday, September 6th from 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm – LEGO Robotics is a structured program reserved for those ages 8 and up. Participants do best with a parent/guardian assisting. Please be advised that LEGO Robotics is not a free play program. Stay & Play (Ages 2-5) – Monday, September 8th from 10am to 11:30am – Stop in anytime between 10 and 11:30am to enjoy toys out in the Programming Room. They have things such as felt boards, kitchen play sets, grocery shopping sets, puppet shows, and more! This is a perfect time for children to use their imagination and enjoy social time with other children.

– Monday, September 8th from 1:00pm to 2:30 pm – Homeschool families are invited to join for a time of learning and making connections within the homeschool community. Cereal Party for all ages – Wednesday, September 10th from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm – They will have a cereal bar with different types of cereal. They will have other activities like sand art cereal craft, cereal checkers, cereal necklace/bracelet craft, and more.

– Thursday, September 11 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am – Ages birth thru 24 months and their caregivers can join for stories, songs, rhymes and playtime! Genealogy Lunch, Learn, and Listen – Thursday, September 11th from 12pm to 1:30 pm – This time together involves sharing ideas, stories, strategies, sources, and a meal… all in one. Bring a sack lunch for yourself (or carry-in a fast-food meal) that can eaten during good conversation with others researching their family histories. Please Register with Jill.

– Thursday, September 11th from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm – Join for the Afternoon Book Club, new members are always welcome. Stop by the Information Desk at the Library to pick up the book club monthly read anytime. Adventurescapes: Andorra – Tuesday, September 16th from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm – All adults and teens are welcome to join for an adventure escape. The group will explore a different country each month. Attendees will use their senses to travel and enjoy a new destination. The adventure will include crafts, snacks, and spices of the region.

– Wednesday, September 17th from 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm – Join every 3rd Wednesday of the month from 5:00-7:30. Enjoy the company of knitters, crocheters, and other needleworkers. Learn from others and share your skills. Open to all ages. Those under age 8 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. No registration is needed. Materials are available for beginners. Joy Neighbors, Silent Language of the Stones: How to read Gravestone Symbols – Thursday, September 18th from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm – Joy Neighbors, author of The Family Tree Cemetery Field Guide will show how to search for and analyze what you find on those gravestones. This program will be set in 2 parts: beginning at the library with a presentation on cemetery research and study and then continuing immediately after with a field trip to a local cemetery to put the new knowledge into practical practice.

– Friday, September 19th from 10:00 am to 11:30 am – All adults and teens are invited to join for bingo and coffee. There will be prizes for winners! This is a free event. No registration is required. Shadows of the Parlor: A Victorian Murder Mystery Night – Tuesday, September 23rd from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm – Join teens and adults as you unravel real historical crimes twisted with dark fiction, all while the eerie atmosphere of spirits and suspense hangs in the air. Dress in your Victorian best if you like or come as you are. Registration is required.

– Wednesday, September 24th from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm – Kids can join for some fun Stem and Steam activities related to Fall. Registration is required beginning September 8th. Baby Storytime – Thursday, September 25th from 10:00 am to 11:00 am – Ages birth thru 24 months and their caregivers can join for stories, songs, rhymes, and playtime!

– Thursday, September 25th from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm – Join for an unforgettable hour of raw, inspiring conversation as the group dives into the stories that fuel people’s fire. Discover what lights them up, what challenges they’ve overcome, and the dreams that keep their flame alive. Bring your curiosity, ask your burning questions, and leave energized, empowered, and ready to ignite your own unstoppable spark. Paint and Plant Scarecrow Pots – Friday, September 26th from 10:00 am to 11:30 am – Celebrate fall by painting a charming scarecrow flowerpot and planting marigold seeds to brighten your home or garden. This program is open to adults and teens; no registration is needed.

– Saturday, September 27th from 10:00 am to 11:30 am – Parents and caregivers can bring their little ones ages 24 months and younger for some fun activities at the library. They will have activities such as sensory play, water play, bubble time, early literacy, movement, and creative play. Genealogy Webinar Sharing: What have YOU been watching/listening to regarding Genealogy – Monday, September 29th from 10:00 am to 11:30 am – This will be a time for YOU to share the topics of blogs, webinars, podcasts, etc. that you have used to help learn about topics in genealogy that are new to you.

– Monday, September 29th from 4pm to 5 pm – Kids who love to read and meet new people are invited to join for Bookworms Book club. The group will be discussing the book club books, have snacks and other activities. When they come for the meetings, that is when they will receive the book to read for the next month. Red Cross Blood Drive – Tuesday, September 30th from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm – Most of the appointments are made prior to Blood Drive Day via the Red Cross website, RedCross.org. Go to the tab for “Give Blood” and “Find a Blood Drive”. Enter zip code 47546 and scroll down until you see the drive at the Jasper Public Library. Available appointment times will be visible.

For more information on these events or to sign up for events requiring registration, visit the event calendar at jdcpl.us or call 812-482-2712.