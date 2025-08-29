The Southwest Indiana Development Council (SWIDC) recently attended the 2025 Transatlantic Business and Investment Council (TBIC) Annual Transatlantic Business & Investment Conference as a member.

TBIC is a membership organization for local and regional U.S. Economic Development Organizations (EDOs) to market themselves to potential investors from Europe by means of an extensive membership network as well as events designed to connect EDOs with potential investors and multipliers from Europe.

The conference was a key opportunity to showcase the region to international investors, site selectors, and fellow EDOs. The event was held for the first time in Chicago, Illinois, and brought together 100+ attendees for a full day of networking, expert panels, and hands-on strategy sessions.