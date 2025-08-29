Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) will host its annual Community Health Fair on Friday, Sept. 19, from 7 to 11 a.m. at the Simon Graber Complex, 9164 E. 875 N, Odon, IN. The event features discounted health screenings and free wellness services designed to make preventive care accessible across our community.

“Our goal is simple: accessible, affordable care for everyone,” said Justin D. Harris, MSHA, MBA, FACHE, chief executive officer of DCH. “The Community Health Fair is a convenient way to complete important screenings, ask questions and connect with our caregivers in one place.”

Discounted Screenings & Vaccines

Simple spirometry – $15 (early lung disease check; results within minutes)

PSA (prostate cancer) screening – $17 (men 50+)

Hemoglobin A1C – $17 (measures your blood sugar levels over the past 2-3 months)

Electrocardiogram (EKG) – $25 (age 18+; performed/interpreted by Cardiologist Dr. Ethan Oates)

Foot Clinic (toenail trim & file) – $25 (appointment required; call 812-254-9324)

Flu shots – $25 (regular dose) | $70 (high dose)

Chem16 & Total Cholesterol Panel – $44 (fasting 8 hours required)

Calcium Heart Scan – $49 (appointment required; call 812-254-9324)

Pap smear – $50 (women 21–65 without hysterectomy; appointment required; call 812-254-9324)

Mammogram + Pap smear – $175

Mammogram with tomography – $125

Unity Screen – no charge for those who qualify (simple blood test to see if parents carry common inherited conditions that could affect a baby’s health)

Plain Insight Panel (PIP) Screening – $450 per couple (expanded carrier screening for Plain communities; includes processing, collection, shipping and genetic counseling). PIP screenings will not be conducted on-site; appointments will be scheduled for a later date.

Free Services & Activities

Biscuits & gravy (7–10 a.m.)

BINGO (9–10 a.m.)

Cholesterol checks

Paraffin hand treatment

Blood pressure checks

Alpha‑1 test (screens for a genetic disorder that can lead to COPD or liver disease)

Carbon monoxide screening

Depression and anxiety screenings

Heart‑healthy education

DCH EMS ambulance walkthrough

Peripheral artery disease (PAD) screening

The Vendor Fair is free to attend and will be open throughout the event. Local organizations and services will be on hand to share resources, answer questions and provide giveaways. To register as a vendor, visit givebutter.com/healthfair25.

“We’re grateful to our sponsors—Parkview Village Christian Care, The Villages at Oak Ridge, and Shake Broadcasting—for helping us bring low-cost and free services to more neighbors,” Harris said.

To schedule appointments or learn more, call (812) 254-9324.