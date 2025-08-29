James Jul Davidson, age 96, of Santa Claus, passed away at 9:47 p.m., on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at his home.

He was born October 3, 1928, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, to Jul Arthur and Valerie May (Bernicke) Davidson; and married Marian Swanson in April of 1950. James worked as an engineer; and was a master wood turner and enjoyed fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marian Davidson; daughter, Vicky Davidson; brother, Willard Davidson; and by two grandchildren, Valorie and Matthew.

He is survived by two daughters, Julie Davidson of Santa Claus and Debra Burroughs of Tell City; five grandchildren, Carly (Chris) Hubbard, Heidi Qualkenbush, Brianna (Nick) Taylor, Jason Burroughs and Jason (Amelia) Belgard; and by eight great-grandchildren and one great-great- grandchild.

No services will be held at this time. Rainey Funeral Home in Dale has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.raineyfuneralhome.com