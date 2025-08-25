The Jasper Street Department, in partnership with Calcar Paving, will begin milling asphalt on several city streets starting Tuesday, August 26. Work will take place on Jackson Street from 3rd Street to River Centre Landing, South Newton Street between Church Avenue and Hochgesang Avenue, and 44th Street from U.S. 231 to Obing Strasse.

Surface asphalt is scheduled to be placed on South Newton Street and 12th Avenue on Wednesday, August 27, followed by Jackson Street and 44th Street on Thursday, August 28.

Motorists traveling through these areas should expect delays during construction. The project schedule may be adjusted due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.