River Valley Resources is offering free adult education classes in Crawford County, giving residents the chance to build the skills needed for a high school equivalency diploma, college preparation, or career training.

The program provides instruction in math, reading, science, social studies, and writing at no cost. Classes are available both virtually and in person, with the Crawford County Public Library in English serving as the new location for in-person sessions.

Classes are held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the library. Adults can register by phone or attend during scheduled class times.

For more information, call (800) 262-6017.