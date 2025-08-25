The Shoals Main Street Apartments have a fresh new look following major exterior upgrades funded through the Martin County Alliance for Economic Growth’s Quick Impact Facade Grant Program.

The project included a complete repainting of the building, giving it a cleaner and more modern appearance. The transformation is part of a broader effort to enhance the appearance of downtown areas across Martin County.

Earlier this year, 14 projects were awarded funding through the Quick Impact Facade Grant Program, which provides financial support for visible exterior improvements to properties in Crane, Loogootee, and Shoals. Eligible projects included painting, signage, masonry repair, cleaning, and other work designed to restore or refresh building exteriors. Grants were available for up to $4,000.

The revitalization of the Shoals Main Street Apartments reflects the program’s mission of encouraging community pride while supporting ongoing economic development.